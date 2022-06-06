Routine patient care services affected as Health employees observe strike across Jammu region

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Routine patient care services including OPD services were affected today in Government hospitals across Jammu region as health employees observed complete strike on the call given by Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF), Jammu. However, emergency health services remained unaffected.

A large number of all categories of health employees from all districts and blocks of Jammu division, under the banner of JKMEF Jammu, assembled outside their health institutions and staged protest demonstrations. They suspended routine work and shouted slogans in support of their demands.

In the complex of Director Health Services Jammu, the protest was led by JKMFF president Sushil Sudan and his executive body. The protest were also held in Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Government Hospital Sarwal Jammu, Government Rajiv Gandhi Nagar Hospital Jammu, and all district hospitals and blocks (HQ) of Jammu division.

The protesting employees shouted slogans in support of their demands and paralyzed OPD and routine surgeries. They alleged that the administrative department of Health and Family Welfare has failed to frame rules of promotions and conduct a departmental promotion committee (promotion) of all categories in the Health Department, which has been pending for the last four years.

“Several higher-grade posts have been lying vacant in hospitals for many years, and so many health employees have been retired without getting their promotion benefits. The SRO-20 file had been pending for four months in the office of the Secretary-General, Administrative Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu for final approval,” they said.

They further said that the J&K Government has also failed to resolve the salary issue of female multi-purpose health workers and other staff getting salaries under Head-2211. The wages of FMPHWs have been pending for the last five months, they said and demanded a permanent solution of their salary issue. They also demanded registrations of all the leftover Government pharmacists by the JK Pharmacy Council and restoration of old pension scheme for all UT employees on the analogy of neighbouring states like Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, JKMEF Jammu again gave 3-day ultimatum to the higher authority of the Health Department and said if they failed to conduct DPC (Promotion) of all categories of health employees and did not release the salary of Head 2211 Family Welfare employees and not resolve issue of Head -2211 permanently within the stipulated time, the Federation will again go to observe two-day complete strike on 10-06-2022 and 11-06-2022 and paralyze the hospital work.