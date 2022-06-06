Women workers of FWD protest against non-payment of salaries

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 6: The women workers of the Health & Family Welfare Department today protested against the non-payment of their salaries for the last several months.

Scores of women blocked the Residency Road, in Srinagar raising slogans in favour of their demands, saying that the non-payment of their salaries was a routine for them and they are fed up with the same.

“This is a routine and happens every time; we are forced to come out on roads to press for our demands every time,” Rukhsana, one of the protesters said.

They said that if they are the employees of the department and discharging duties effectively. “What is the logic of not releasing our salaries on time as it happens every time, we are given two months, eight months remain pending,” the protestor said.

Another protestor said that to meet the expenses, they are forced to sell their valuables. “We are not even able to pay the fee of our kids; along with us, our families are also suffering,” they said.

The protesting women said that they do not feel like they are the employees of the department. “Despite being permanent employees, we are subjected to all this while as our officers do not care and are sitting in their rooms,” they said.

They alleged that whenever they bring the issue to the notice of the officials, they do not take the matter seriously and “always resort to delaying tactics.”

The protesting women employees sought the intervention of the higher authorities so that their issue is resolved.