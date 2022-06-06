Govt preparing to deal militancy with full might: LG

‘Militancy on its last leg’

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 6: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today said that the security forces and administration are preparing to deal the militancy with their full might after recent target killings in which several people including minority Hindus were killed.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on the sidelines of a function, Sinha said the administration and the security forces were fully prepared and will not let those elements succeed.

The LG said that the Government is preparing to deal with the militancy with full might. “The administration and the security forces are preparing with their full might (to deal with it),” he said.

Sinha said the militancy in Kashmir is waning and it is on its last leg with some elements across the border are constantly trying to disturb peace in the region.

“When a lamp is about to go off, its flare flares more. It (militancy) is in its last leg, but they are trying for the return of those days (when militancy was at its peak),” he said.

“People of Kashmir understand and many, including religious preachers, have openly condemned such acts of violence,” he said.

He said a huge change has taken place in the mindset of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. “Some elements across are constantly trying to disturb peace… it does not favour them that there is a huge influx of tourists (into the Valley) and the economy is growing. The people here have to understand this, and I feel our strategy will succeed,” the LG said.