Comm Secy Floriculture visits Sanasar, reviews establishment of Jammu’s largest Tulip Gardan

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 6: Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed, today visited Sanasar to review progress on establishment of Jammu’s biggest Tulip garden by the Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens at Sanasar.

Director, Floriculture Parks and Gardens, Jatinder Singh, Joint Director Floriculture, Sunil Singh, Executive Engineer, Floriculture, DK Kaith, Floriculture Officer, Jammu Ishtiaq Ahmed, Assistant Floriculture Officers Udhampur and Doda besides other officers of the department accompanied the Commissioner Secretary during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary informed that largest Tulip Garden of Jammu province is coming up at Sanasar in Ramban district on 40 Kanal area at an estimated cost of Rs.691.20 lakh by March next year.

Commissioner Secretary also informed that as many as 3 lakh Tulip bulbs will be imported from Holland for whose initial storage a cold storage facility will also be constructed. He added that after fencing the area a view point, a fountain and an office complex will also be constructed in the area.

“The project will be completed in 2 phases and the tender for about Rs. 4 crore for 1st phase has been floated”, informed Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed. He added that a Tulip show and a Tulip festival will be organized by the end of March next year and preparation. The footfall of tourists would enhance immensely with establishment of this Tulip Garden, he maintained.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer briefed the Commissioner Secretary about the whole project and site plan.