Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan soul of Modi Govt: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: All senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including the elected representatives will take part in a massive public outreach campaign to mark the eighth anniversary of the Modi Government, focusing on its priorities including the welfare of the poor and good governance, said MP Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, who was talking to reporters here at party headquarters, today highlighted various steps taken by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government like its poor friendly policies and decisive administrative steps in favour of the common masses.

BJP vice-president, Yudhvir Sethi, BJP Urban Local Body Cell, Incharge, Sanjay Kumar Baru and BJP media secretary, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra were also present in press conference.

Jugal said Narendra Modi is a reliable, popular and decisive leader so he enjoys the support of entire nation stands. He said the BJP is celebrating the Modi Government’s eighth anniversary for a fortnight starting from May 30.

He said that in this public outreach programme, BJP leaders will present the report card of eight years of Government in front of common masses. He said that this outreach programme will also work in two way communication of public with the Government raising the issues of public directly in front of party leaders which will be presented to the Government.

The party is organizing public outreach on the theme of the service, good governance, and poor welfare fortnight across the country, as these have been the priority of the Prime Minister, Sharma said.

As part of this campaign, a 75-hour public outreach programme will be organized from booth to the national level in which all elected representatives and senior party leaders will take part and interact common masses, he said.

Jugal said that Modi Government works on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas and its welfare schemes don’t differentiate among people.

He said “Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan” (service, good governance and welfare of poor) are the soul of Modi Government.

Jugal also mentioned various major decisions like abrogation of controversial articles 370 & 35 (a) in the region. He said that 890 Central laws have become applicable in the J&K and 205 obsolete State laws were repealed for the welfare of people. The major steps were taken to increase transparency in the administrative system and the democracy has been strengthened at the grass root level in the region.

He also enumerated various major development projects like construction of 125 bridges, tunnels, ring roads, four lanning of roads, two AIIMS, IIIM, IIT, upgradation and modernization of Jammu Airport, flyover near Satwari etc.