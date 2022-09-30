Rotract Club Supreme organizes blood donation camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: A blood donation camp was organized by Rotract Club Supreme in the new building of Sub District Hospital Akhnoor under the leadership of President Karun Gupta.

This blood donation camp was inaugurated by chief guest Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avni Lavasa.

During this, 32 people donated blood to save the lives of others.

President of Rotract Club Supreme, Karun Gupta thanked the blood donors in the camp and said that such camps would be organized by the club in future also. He said that a person should donate blood two or three times in a year. He asked to motivate the people to donate blood to the blood heroes.

On the occasion, the chief guest Avni Lavasa threw light on the importance of blood donation.

SDM Akhil Sadotra, Tehsildar Surinder Singh, CMO Jammu, BMO Akhnoor, Rotract Club Akhnoor members Sahil Gupta, Saurav Gupta, Jiteshwar Singh, Gaurav Gupta, Sayam Gupta, Vasu Kohli, Dr Sahil Langar, Vivek Gupta, Shubham Langar, Chetan Ved and many others were present on the occasion.