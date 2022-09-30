Ex-Chief Secy BR Sharma interacts with IAS/KAS aspirants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu organized an exclusive interactive session with one of the best IAS officers of Jammu and Kashmir, B R Sharma (Ex-Chief Secretary and Home Secretary in the J&K Government and Ex-Chairman JKPSC).

The seminar was held at Chanakya IAS Academy, Jammu Centre. The motivation for hundreds of Civil Services aspirants, B R Sharma, while addressing the candidates, shared his rich experiences and also shed light on important tips about how one should approach the exam and the important factors needed to prepare well for Indian Administrative Service and J&K Administrative Service.

The session began with his success story followed by a deeper insight into the Civil Services Exam and the duties that must be followed during the job. The participants were encouraged to actively participate and bring forward their queries which were further answered by B R Sharma.

According to Owais Ali Bhat, Head of the Jammu Centre, Chanakya IAS Academy has always endeavoured to provide quality guidance and education to Civil Services aspirants and create able administrators for the nation. This seminar was aimed at addressing all the queries and doubts of the participants regarding how to prepare for IAS/KAS, interview guidance, answer writing and also shed light on syllabus & effective preparation strategy for all the three stages of exam, he added.

Owais further said that Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu Centre keeps inviting ex-civil servants, toppers of current batch from IAS/KAS for such free seminars to encourage more and more students to appear for elite services.