CEO reviews DPR of Samba, Udhampur under IWMP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: The detailed Project Report Preparation of Samba and Udhampur Districts under IWMP was reviewed today.

The CEO, IWMP took a review meeting at Samba in this regard in which ADDC Samba Rajinder Singh, ACD Samba Sidharth Dhiman, Project Manager IWMP Samba Sunil Kumar and Dr. Mithas Dar GIS Expert of State Level Nodal Agency participated. Ankurveer Arora from PMMI, Assistant Engineer REW Samba besides WDTs of Samba were also present. At the outset, the Project Manager, Samba gave a Power Point Presentation showcasing the physical and financial progress achieved under IWMP phase – I of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchaye Yogna’s watershed development component. He told that last year 72 works amounting to Rs 265.10 Lakhs were completed in the project areas of Samba treating 2450 Hacters of Land. He further told that 6 works under Entry Point Activity amounting to Rs.13.70 Lakhs have been taken up in hand after observing all codal requirements.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water Shed Management Programme appreciated that Base Line Survey has been completed in the district and completition of data has also been done. He asked visiting GIS Expert to rander all possible technical support to the District and ensure DPR completion within the stipulated time of two weeks.

The DPR Preparation of Udhampur District was also reviewed virtually. In Udhampur District also the Base Line Survey and Data compilation has been done and DPR preparation is in full swing. The CEO appreciated pace of progress in Udhampur and exhorted Project Manager to complete the DPR preparation with in two weeks.