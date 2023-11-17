Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of World Cup summit clash

Delhi : Rohit Sharma-led red-hot Team India on Thursday arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of their title clash of the World Cup.

On the back of its all-round performance, India stormed into the final beating New Zealand by 70 runs in a mouth-watering semifinal clash on Wednesday.

India will meet Australia in the final.

Several players, including Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, were spotted in the team bus in Ahmedabad. All three of them were instrumental in the team’s victory over New Zealand in the semifinal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen shaking hands with the team bus driver.

Earlier in the day, India’s star all-rounder Jadeja won the ‘Fielder of the Match’ medal for his excellence in the semifinal clash against New Zealand. Jadeja was presented the best fielder medal by batter Suryakumar Yadav in a dressing room ceremony following India’s 70-run victory.

Unbeaten in the tournament, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semis against New Zealand.

India’s tenacious number three, Virat Kohli, made history by becoming the first person to achieve fifty hundreds in One Day International cricket. India scored 397/4 to put pressure on New Zealand.

Leading India’s efforts with the ball was Shami, who managed to stave off a stubborn New Zealand response spearheaded by Daryl Mitchell’s 134, the right-hander’s second century against India in the competition.

Shami is now the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 24 from six games at an incredible average (Agencies)