RO trainees from Karnataka visit Dal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: A group of 42 Range Officer trainees from the Karnataka Forest Academy in Dharwad today visited Dal Lake.

The trainees were warmly received at Dockyard Nishat by the Project Officer of the Watershed Management Division of the LCMA.

During the visit, they were briefed about various activities undertaken by LCMA, with a particular emphasis on management initiatives within the lake’s catchment area.

The trainees were also taken to Char Chinari, where they learned about the transplantation of two chinar trees.

After the tour, the trainees expressed their deep admiration for the management efforts at Dal Lake.