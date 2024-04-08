Traffic suspended on NH for 12 hrs

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 8: The traffic was suspended on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for about 12 hours after landslide in Khooni Nallah area of Ramban area last night.

Official sources said that due to sudden falling of bounders from the hillock and landslide near Khooni Nallah bridge, between Banihal and Ramban at around 10.30 pm on Sunday night, the busy highway was blocked and the movement of vehicular traffic came to halt.

Due to frequent shooting of stones on the highway from the hillock, the road clearance operation could not be launched during night. The National Highway authorities initiated road clearance work in the morning and the traffic could be restored at around 11 am. A long traffic jam was witnessed after reopening of the road for few hours. However, the movement of traffic remained uninterrupted till late this evening, an official said.