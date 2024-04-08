DF&SS organises Charri Yatra to Vaishno Devi Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: Dogra Front & Shiv Sena (DF&SS) J&K here today organised Charri Yatra which left Brahman Sabha for Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on the eve of first Navratri as per the tradition of past 45 years.

The Yatra was led by Ashok Gupta, president of DF&SS.

Shiv Sena workers will visit the holy shrine to pay obeisance.

The auspicious ‘Jot’ was carried on the shoulders of Sevaks along with ‘Silver Charri’.

A handout stated that the ‘Jot’ will be lighted from the ‘Jot’ of the old cave and then will be brought back to Jammu to be kept in the temple of Yadho Ram Ji at Rani Park.

Ashok Gupta appealed to the people to visit the temple of Yadho Ram Ji for Darshan of the ‘Jot’.

He further stated that they will pray for safety and prosperity of all the people of J&K at the cave shrine.

Narinder Tangari, Abhishek, Lal Singh, Ashish, Ashu, Sushil, Geeta, Sunil, Mohan, Nirmal and others also accompanied the Charri Yatra.