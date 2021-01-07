River Tawi Front Project

Those of us who might have got a chance to ”see” Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, Gujarat a few years back ,must be well acquainted with its pitiable condition then, where not only it had virtually no water flowing except during monsoon period but stink and heaps of garbage were all to be seen in it around it and near it. However, to develop a waterfront along its banks, though conceived in late 60s and later undergoing many hiccups, finally work on it began only in 2005 and by 2012 all complete, it was thrown open to public and to utter surprise of those who had seen what Sabarmati River looked like before, perhaps, could not have believed the wonderful transformation. Sabarmati Riverfront has become synonymous with what innovation andhuman determination together can achieve. We are privy to how this riverfront is increasingly featured in many Bollywood films, how events of international importance are held in the Riverfront where a few magnificent buildings too have been raised for such purposes. International kite shows, flower shows, trade shows and what not are held here. It has become a place of choicest promenade for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Having said so, on comparative basis, River Tawi has many advantages both in respect of the flow of water and lesser pollution as also absence of other impediments for conceiving and translating into reality, a beautiful waterfront on its banks. That would really add lustre to the environs of the city and make it an attraction for the local people, fitness enthusiasts as also for visiting tourists. This Riverfront too could be a subtle replica of Sabarmati Riverfront, provided there was a political and administrative will. Expectedly, lesser time would be required for its construction. Not that such an idea of transformation and giving a new shape to the River has not been conceived and approved too by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, but even there had been much hype about the project . In other words, Jammu Development Authority had, as back as in 2015, approved the project of River Tawi front to be made and developed on the pattern of River Sabarmati Front in Gujarat. B esides, not only the officials and experts from the Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) visited the site but even the Memorandum of Understanding for management consultancy for technical assistance etc toowas signed between the JDA and the SRFDCL. Now it is more than five years, nothing is heard in respect of the said project . In fact, paper work done of whatever nature has remained confined to files only and when their journey starts to the destination of action , nothing is known. There is absolutely no murmur even about the fate of this project of otherwise much importance. Taking the case of another lingering and languishing project butmuch hyped River Tawi Lake project, lot many hopes and expectations from it and benefits of different hues accruable have all gone into deep freezer of dismay as the project is nowhere seen getting completed as presently, its fate is uncertain as it is mired into controversies, probes into lapses and poor execution of the project etc. We wonder whether even a single Jammu based project of importance is accorded any priority or preference to give a feeling to the people that in respect of sensitively important projects, Jammu too was getting its due. Agreed, the proposed Riverfront project is not that ordinary and easy as primarily, funding is the greatest hump in its execution but if we study the course of action adopted by the Government of Gujarat in arranging massive funds for Sabarmati Riverfront, UT Government too could work on those lines . Since the need is of taking initiatives and bold decisions and once that process starts , other issues would get resolved and in that spirit, it is expected that sheer indifference towards and lack of interest in this important project would be shunned away and a decision on its early execution taken.