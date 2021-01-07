Rein in land mafia in Bemina

How can land mafia be so active and ”busy” with the spree of land encroachment and grabbing inBemina, Srinagar unless it enjoyed support and backing from some employees of Srinagar Development Authority? If it is not so, how can the mafia keep regularly encroaching the Government land which is not meant for any sort of construction ? In how many instances, on pointed information and proper verification also, any action against the encroachers has been taken by the SDA? Reports and complaints by many residents of Bemina are pouring into our news sections enumerating the modus operandi of the encroachment and how the employees of the SDA were, in fact, facilitating the process of encroaching by the mafia as those spots are given the ”treatment” of land filling where otherwise constructions have been prohibited . Hence, things are made easier and even demarcations for plots are made by such unscrupulous employees who must be made to face the consequences of being partners in the loot. Public property cannot be any sort of personal fiefdom of anyone, least a Government employee, who is supposed to be and paid for watch-dogging such property