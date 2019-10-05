Ritvik, Iknoor emerge champions as Jammu District Open TT C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Defeating Manandeep convincingly in the finals Ritvik Gupta emerged champion in men’s singles event, while Iknoor thrashed Vidushi to lift the women’s singles title in the ongoing Jammu District Open Table Tennis Championship, which concluded with an impressive and well attended closing ceremony at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here today.

Ritvik drubbed Mahandeep (3-1) in the final, while Iknoor got the better of Vidhushi 3-0 to lift the women’s singles title.

Vikram Randhawa, Member Legislative Council was the chief guest on the valedictory function, who distributed prizes among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Randhawa lauded the efforts of the organisers for holding the event in a befitting manner and hailed the sportsman spirit and the efforts put in by the participants.

The chief guest assured the organisers of every possible help in promoting the game at all levels.

It is pertinent to emntion here that Mr Randhawa had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the renovation of the Table Tennis Hall, which is now one of the best practice facilities in north India.

In Cadet boys final, Rudraksh beat Chetanya (3-1), while Cadet girls finals, Hargun defeated Mishti (3-2).

Sub Jr Boys Final: Akhilesh drubbed Vishav 3-2; Sub Jr Girls Final: Iknoor beat Hargun 3-1; Jr Boys Final: Maanay defeated Hanumat 3-0; Jr Girls Final: Iknoor trounced Vidhudhi 3-2; Men’s Final: Ritvik beat Manandeep 3-1; Women’s Final: Iknoor outplayed Suhani 3-2; Vetran Men’s Final: Mahesh Khajuria outclassed JR Kalsi 3-0.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Satbir Singh, Rajan Sharma, Ravi Singh, IP Singh, Satish Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Vasu Dewan, Sandeep Khadotra, Narinder Singh, Manmeet Kour, Sheetal Gandotra, Sanjeev Gupta and Vikas Magotra.

The matches were officiated by Vasu Dewan, Gurvinder Singh Sasan (NIS Table Tennis Coach), Sandeep Khadotra (NIS Table Tennis coach), Meenu Rajesh and Asad Sharma.