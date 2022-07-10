Ritu Singh inaugurates first women centric petrol pump in region

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: On the auspicious occasion of Eid and Ekadashi, Ritu Singh-Founding Chairperson of FICCI FLO JKL, inaugurated the first of its kind women centric petrol pump in the region by Batra HP.

Driven by Kritika Khanna, EC member of FLO JKL, Ritu Singh led a convoy of highly motivated core team and members of FICCI FLO JKL along with their partners JKTPO (Hausla), several teachers from DPS, Jammu.

Ritu Singh and the Batra Group have collaborated on several initiatives that would generate employment, skill and support women from cross sections of society collectively.

In a very well attended and highly charged ambience, Neeru Batra, Manik Batra and Bhisham Batra, HP Regional Head and his team members along with Ritu Singh and Gunjika from JKTPO, addressed the gathering by apprising them of the details of this collaboration.

The session involved a fun filled lucky draw, question and answers, suggestions, culminating with an impressive pledge taking ceremony for a Swatch Bharat by all present under the lead of HP.

The program ended with Ritu Singh expressing her gratitude to the Batra Group for their support and honouring them with a Khadi certificate, which she presented to Neeru Batra. Words of appreciation and encouragement were exchanged with the female employees of the petrol pump, who were also handed over boxes of sweets.

The Batra Group extended certificates of appreciation to support this fuel unit exclusively for women, to all participants present along with privilege coupons for select services offered at this petrol pump.