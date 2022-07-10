Barring one place, rescue operations complete, track being repaired: LG

‘Yatra to be restored after security clearance’

All those desirous of pilgrimage can come

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that rescue operations at holy Amarnath Ji cave shrine have been completed except one place and track is expected to be cleared today while pilgrimage will be resumed after security clearance of the route.

In a brief interaction with media persons after visiting Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam town of Anantnag district, Sinha said barring one place rescue operations have been completed at Shri Amarnath Ji shrine area where tragedy struck in the evening of July 8 in which 16 bodies have been recovered so far while nearly 40 persons are missing.

“Now, efforts are on to repair the yatra track. We are expecting work on the track to be completed today. This will be followed by security clearance and only then yatra will be restored,” he said.

He added that all out efforts are being made for resumption of Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage.

“Entire administration is engaged in rescue operations and resumption of yatra,” Sinha asserted.

Strongly praising the rescue operations launched by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), administration and Army despite extremely tough terrain, the Lieutenant Governor said lives of some devotees were lost in the tragedy and paid tribute to them.

Responding to a question on what he would say to the persons desirous of coming to Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage, Sinha said he will request them to come.

“Those who want to come, I will request them to come. All arrangements are being made for them. Whatever best arrangements can be made will be made,” he added.

Asserting that he has good feedback of yatris, the Lieutenant Governor said there was no need to worry about the arrangements made for them.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor visited Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam town of Anantnag district and interacted with the pilgrims.

He was briefed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla.

The stranded pilgrims raised slogans like `Bum Bum Bhole’ and `Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ on arrival of the Lieutenant Governor at Nunwan base camp.

Sinha interacted with many pilgrims and inquired their condition. He assured them of best possible facilities by the administration and security personnel.

Pilgrimage intending to visit holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji are stranded at both the base camps of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Ganderbal for last two days as the yatra was suspended from all tracks in the evening of July 8 after tragedy at the cave shrine following cloudburst or heavy rainfall. Yatra is also suspended from Jammu.

Sources said the Government is expected to take a call on resumption of yatra either tonight or tomorrow morning provided that track is fully repaired at the cave shrine and security check is carried out by the security personnel.

The Lieutenant Governor yesterday reviewed rescue operations and other arrangements at Shri Amarnath Ji cave shrine, at a high-level meeting in Srinagar with top officers of civil administration and others.

Sinha will camp overnight at Nunwan to oversee the rescue and relief operations and efforts being made to resume the yatra as soon as possible.

Earlier, during the meeting with the officials at the Nunwan base camp, the Lt Governor was briefed about the rescue and relief operations, debris clearance, deployment of machinery and manpower, camp wise breakdown of the pilgrims, besides the arrangements and efforts put in to facilitate the yatris.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, and other senior officers of Police, SASB and UT administration accompanied the Lt Governor.