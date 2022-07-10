Army jawan cremated with full military honours

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: An Army jawan, who was killed in accident, was cremated with full military honours at his native village Karloop Marh here today.

Naik Rahul Sharma, son of Nek Ram, a resident of Karloop Marh was killed in a road accident at Solan area of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

According to the information received, the soldier of the Army’s 2nd JAKLI Battalion Solan Naik Rahul Sharma was critically injured when his tanker rolled down after being hit by a stone at Solan area of Himachal Pradesh along with his associate.

Both the injured were rushed to hospital in Chandigarh, where Naik Rahul Sharma succumbed to his injuries.

There was mourning in the village after hearing the news of Rahul’s death.

Click here to watch video

The mortal remain was brought to his native village in a procession. People along the route gathered in large number and shouted slogans, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, ” Hamaray Shaheed Amar Rahen” and “Vande Mataram”.

The wailing family members and relatives received the coffin wrapped in `Tri-colour’ and after conducting rituals performed the last rites.

A large number of people including Army and Civil officers attended the funeral which was performed with full military honours.