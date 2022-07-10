Eid-u-Adha celebrated with religious fervor, gaiety in Jammu region

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Like other parts of Jammu and Kashmir UT Eid-ul-Adha which is also known as Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety across the Jammu region today.

The festival honours the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to (Allah’s) God’s command. On the day animals are being sacrificed in the way of God by the members of Muslim community.

It is a special occasion, as the holy festival is being celebrated after a gap of two years due to COVID Pandemic as no collective prayers were held on the occasion of Eid -ul-Adha during 2020 and 2021 in the UT due to COVID Pandemic.

On the occasion of Eid -ul-Adha today Muslims mostly attired in white dresses offered Eid prayers in various Eidgahs and mosques across the Jammu region. They prayed for peace and prosperity of mankind and greeted each other on the occasion.

In Jammu the Eid prayers were held at Eidgah Residence Road where hundreds of Muslims participated and offered special Eid Namaz. They were greeted by their Hindu , Sikh and Christian brothers on the occasion.

The markets in various areas of Jammu were decorated befitting the occasion. The children were overjoyed as they got Eidi a special gift from their elders and relatives on the occasion of holy festival. Attired in colorful costumes they were seen busy in purchasing toys and sweets. They were also seen enjoying fun and frolic.

In Jammu the Eid prayers were also held at Jamia Masjid Khatika Talab, Jamia Masjid Ustad Mohalla, Gujjar Nagar mosque, Eidgah Malik Market, Sidhra, Ragoora and other mosques of the city and outskirts where large number of people thronged to offer special prayers.

On the occasion, Muslim Ulemas (scholars) threw light on the religious significance of the festival in Islam and highlighted the spirit of sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim who was ready to sacrifice his son on the command of God.

They appealed the Muslims to follow the teachings of holy Quran and Islam which teaches peace, love and brotherhood and foster the inter community bonds.

Reports coming from other districts said that Eid was also celebrated with fervor and gaiety in Rajouri, Dharhal, Koteranka, Kalakote and other places in district Rajouri where main Eid prayers were held Eidgah Rajouri and Talab Masjid. The people on the occasion prayed for the peace.

In Poonch the Eid prayers were held at Eidgah and other mosques of the town while thousands of people prayed for peace and prosperity of mankind during the special Eid prayers held at Mendhar -Poonch and other towns of the district.

In Ramban and Banihal special Eid prayers were held in various mosques of the town and alter the army organised a Quomi Ekta Milan at Ramban in which a large number of local people participated.

In Doda special Eid prayers were held in Eidgahs Doda, Thatri, Gandoh, Jakyas, Sahara, Bhadarwah and Kastigarh while special Eid prayers were also held in Eidgah and mosques of Kishtwar, Inderwal, Wadwan and other towns of the district.

Eid was also celebrated in the Reasi, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts with fervor and gaiety where people of Muslim community offered special prayers in various mosques and Eidgahs.