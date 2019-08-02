Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna-starrer ‘Section 375’ to release on September 13

MUMBAI: Courtroom drama “Section 375”, featuring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, will hit the theatres on September 13, the makers announced Friday.

The film is based on the important law that is applied to the rape cases in the country,

Richa plays a tough public prosecutor arguing for the victim, played by Meera Chopra, and Akshaye will be seen in the role of a best-in-the-business defence lawyer to a film director, played by Rahul Bhatt.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, “Section 375” is a Panorama Studios production and presented by T-Series.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film, while Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi are the co-producers. (AGENCIES)