Cong demands Govt statement on J&K advisory

NEW DELHI: Congress on Friday demanded a reply from the Government in Lok Sabha on the security advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible.

As the House was debating the Dam Safety Bill, leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the security advisory.

“As we sit here, news from outside says a security advisory has been issued … the Government should make a statement,” he said. (AGENCIES)