ED attaches assets worth Rs 36.6 lakhs in CWG scam

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached ‘Proceeds of Crime’ amounting of Rs 36.6 lakh worth a flat situated at East of Kailash in New Delhi under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Common Wealth Games Scam case, an official release said here on Friday.

The attached property belonged to Raja Aederi Consultants Pvt Ltd which fraudulently awarded consultancy contracts for upgradation and renovation of Shivaji Stadium and Talkatora Stadium during Commonwealth Games held here.

The Central financial probe agency investigation was initiated on the basis of FIR filed by CBI in this case. (AGENCIES)