Chhari Mubarak taken to Sharika-Bhawani Temple in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Chhari Mubarak, the holy silver Mace of Lord Shiva, was taken to the historic Sharika-Bhawani Temple on the hill of Kooh-e-Maran, to pay obeisance to the Goddess, in the downtown Srinagar on Friday.

On Thursday, the holy Mace was taken to Shankaracharya temple on the hill of Takhat-e-Suliman in this summer capital, on the occasion of ‘Haryali-Amavasya’ (Shravan Amavasya), as per the age-old customs, connected with annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far, 3.42 lakh yatris have paid obeisance.

Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, led the prayers on the occasion at ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple, Hari Parvat on the hill of Kooh-e-Maran. (AGENCIES)