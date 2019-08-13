Revoking of Art 370, 35A will affect students’ fraternity in J&K: NSUI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: National Student Union of India (NSUI) president, Neeraj Kundan has said that the students’ fraternity from Jammu and Kashmir would be most affected with the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, in the coming time.

Briefing media persons here today, Kundan resented the move of BJP Government for revoking Articles 370 and 35A in ‘undemocratic way’. He said that the implications of removing the aforesaid Articles will affect disastrously the future of J&K youth. He said that youth of the State will have to face competition at all India level with those who have better environment of education and opportunities in rest parts of country.

“Earlier in the J&K State, all the Government jobs were assumed by the youth of J&K only,” he added.

Kundan said that BJP has been befooling the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the Land Bill. He said that if BJP assumed that the removal of Article 370 will bring development and employment avenues in J&K, then why the youth of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh will be suffering from the menace of employment and the hollow policies of BJP led Government at the Centre.

NSUI leader asserted that the BJP has also befooled the people of country in general and J&K in particular with the implementation of demonetization. BJP told that the demonetization could reduce the terrorism in the J&K but nothing has been done and the terror related activities are still going on, he said.

Kundan asserted that nobody will go to the Kashmir valley for establishing companies and factories due to the disturbances. He said in the coming time only the youth of Jammu region will be the most affected and have no other option to come on roads to mark their resentment. He asked the BJP leadership at the Centre to revoke its decision of scrapping the Article 370 and 35A for the welfare of J&K youth.

Uday Chib, president PYC, stressed for restoring statehood to the Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the BJP has downgraded the J&K by granting Union Territory which is not acceptable to the people of Jammu region.