Reviving Dogri

Sir,

The decline of Dogri, a language that beautifully encapsulates the heritage of Jammu, is deeply concerning.

Once vibrant and functional, Dogri is now overshadowed by other languages, leading to a cultural erosion.

The state’s failure to prioritize Dogri in education and governance has exacerbated this issue. To preserve our rich cultural legacy, we must promote Dogri through educational initiatives and public policies.

Adopting measures like Punjab’s signboard mandate and implementing the three-language policy of the New Education Policy can significantly bolster Dogri’s presence.

Let’s ensure that our future generations remain connected to their roots and heritage through the revival of Dogri.

Amit Parihar

Kishtwar