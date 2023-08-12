Revival of Kashmiri houseboats

Mohammad Hanief

The houseboats in Srinagar are the preserved heritage of the Kashmir valley and over the years it has been a fascination for the visitors of Kashmir to come and stay amidst the calm water of the lake in these wooden houseboats. Adorned with beautiful interiors, a stay in a houseboat in Srinagar feels like staying close to nature. Unlike the houseboats in Kerala, the houseboats in Kashmir are usually stationary moored at the edges of the Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake.

Jammu and Kashmir has become a great tourist destination because it has developed and taken care of its uniqueness in a perfect manner. Houseboats in Srinagar city serve as the best medium to fulfill dream of staying as close to nature as possible. They have made people’s fantasy of living on the water come true. Facing the majestic Himalayas and offering the pleasant sounds of rolling waters, these houseboats are the greatest attraction in Kashmir.

Houseboats as old as 50 years can also be seen in Kashmir. Earlier used by the people of fishing communities only, these boats today are not merely a tourist attraction rather a place where the use of unique Kashmiri handicrafts can be seen (in furniture, carpets etc.). They are completely made of wood and provide guests with homely environment, quiet surroundings and enchanting views outside. Quite similar to a fully furnished house, they offer proper living rooms, drawing and dining rooms, carved wooden furnitures and beautifully decorated interiors.

The plush interiors of the houseboats in Kashmir are inspired by Victorian and Turkish architectural styles of architecture that are featured in multiple cozy rooms. Most wood carvings represent Chinar trees and other integral aspects of Kashmiri life. The traditionally styled ceilings, wood-paneled interiors, and hand-carved cedar paneled walls enhance the cozy space of the interiors. The floors are thickly covered with traditional Kashmiri carpets that keep your feet warm in the cold weather.

Generally you will find two or more bedrooms with attached bathroom, common eating-place and a balcony. The interiors are decorated in typical Kashmiri style with vibrant colors and art. A few boats may have a separate cook boat attached to the main houseboat that serves a variety in Chinese, Continental and authentic Kashmiri dishes. You can find a wide variety of houseboats and you can easily find the one that suits your requirements.

Better known as the floating houses, houseboats in Kashmir provide a unique staying option. Anchored on the banks of the two beautiful lakes in Srinagar, Dal and Nigeen, houseboats tour are perfect for people of age and traveller of all types. Therefore, they are deemed ideal for family vacationers, honeymoon couples as well as solo travellers who can take houseboat tour packages to enjoy this exclusive experience. The houseboat holiday experience in Srinagar also includes a shikara for a leisure ride in the lake or to get to the nearest shore. Tourists can also enjoy shopping on houseboats too, several vendors sail around these floating boats and sell anything from Kashmiri handicraft to barbequed dishes.

The Government has now made the much-awaited announcement that the century-old houseboats can be repaired and renovated as the initiative has been much anticipated by the houseboat community and will go a long way in preserving these heritage boats and giving the local tourism industry a boost and it not only signifies a commitment to preserving the rich cultural heritage and architectural marvels of the region but also promises to revitalize the local tourism industry.

The restoration efforts will encompass a comprehensive facelift for these century-old houseboats, addressing structural concerns, decayed woodwork, and dilapidated interiors. Skilled craftsmen and artisans will be engaged in the restoration efforts to give the century-old houseboats a facelift. Every effort will be made to preserve the authentic charm and original craftsmanship of these floating houses. Every visitor can look forward to an even more luxurious and immersive experience on the houseboats in the near future.

Manzoor Pakhtoon, President of Kashmir houseboat owners association says that initially on the directions of Jammu and Kashmir High Court only 19 cases of renovation and repairs of houseboats were granted permission while as all the houseboats presently in Dal and Nigeen lakes need big and small repairs and renovations and all such permission cases must be disposed at the Directorate of Tourism level as it takes lot of time at the higher levels and gets delayed.

Each of the stationary houseboats carries a different name but looks very similar. They carry two or three bedrooms with bathrooms, based on the size of the houseboat. There is a common living area where everybody can spend some time together and a dining area to enjoy some delicious meals. There are provisions to keep the rooms warm within the boathouse.

The houseboats also boast of a front-facing balcony and a sun deck for the guests. Plus, there is a dedicated crew and in-house pantry to serve the travelers. One can expect 3-star facilities, fancy interiors, and all the essential amenities within the Kashmiri houseboats, such as laundry, 100% power backup, Wi-Fi, mini library, and more.

Houseboats are known to be an important part of Kashmiri culture and have been traditional sources of livelihood for the families running them. However, they mean more than just livelihoods. The wooden carving on houseboats represents vignettes of Kashmiri life and culture, as well as the fine craftsmanship of artisans. They mostly feature Chinar trees, which are considered to be the symbol and soul of Kashmir.

In 1988, Government of Jammu and Kashmir had banned the building of new houseboats and repair and renovation of the existing ones in Kashmir due to pollution concerns. The government wanted to reduce the number of houseboats in the Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake, and the Jhelum river as these three locations, along with Chinar Bagh, were home to thousands of houseboats.

In 2009, the ban was reimposed after the authorities told the Jammu and Kashmir high court that houseboats were the primary source of Srinagar’s water pollution. This made repairs a daunting task for those who did have houseboats plying.

Dal Lake is synonymous with Srinagar in Kashmir, and an important part of recreational tourism in the Kashmir Valley. It is considered so beautiful that it is often called the Lake of Flowers. The houseboats on Dal Lake are one of the big draws of this urban water body and the state. They form an iconic part of the experience of this beautiful destination.

With the Government allowing the repair and renovation work of these houseboats in Srinagar city, the houseboat dwellers believe that now they will be able to save the heritage of the Kashmir Valley.

Staying in a houseboat in Kashmir is a must-do when you visit Srinagar. Each of these floating houses is uniquely and opulently designed with special artefacts and embroidered carpets, offering guests a luxurious and very private cocoon from which to experience the stunning beauty all around. Because they are owned and operated by locals, guests are also offered an immersion into the Kashmiri way of life.

(The author is a regular columnist)