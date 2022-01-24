Revamped CGHS website launched, beneficiaries can seek expert advice directly

NEW DELHI, Jan 24:

A revamped CGHS website and mobile app aimed at providing easy access to healthcare services and tele-consultation facility for over 40 lakh beneficiaries was launched by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

With the newly provided feature of tele-consultation, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries can seek expert advice directly, he stated.

The minister said the launch of the revamped CGHS website linked with a mobile app is an important and timely step towards catering to India’s increasing digital penetration.

“The website has several updated features which shall hugely benefit more than 40 lakh beneficiaries (both in-service and retired personnel) with real-time information from the convenience of their homes,” Mandaviya stated.

He said the facility will enable healthcare services being delivered without venturing out, and is a timely innovative step during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an important and timely step powered by India’s increasing digital penetration, he added.

The minister said the basket of services is enlarged with the revamped website.

With these improved facilities, CGHS aims to further increase its outreach to beneficiaries with ease of providing various facilities.

The new CGHS website and its extension as a mobile application called “MyCGHS”, with various beneficiary friendly features, have been designed for ease of service delivery for the beneficiaries within the safe confines of his home especially during the pandemic, the health ministry said in a statement.

The website has been developed in accordance with Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW). These standards and guidelines make the website 3U compliant (Usable, User-Centric and Universally Accessible).

As mandated by the GIGW, the site has been made bilingual (Hindi and English) with provision to make it multi-lingual in future.

The website interface is intuitive and with ease of accessing desired information. Extensive search facility has been provided to access the website content.

User-friendly features have been added for visually impaired persons like audio play of the text and option to increase the font size.

There is a direct link to the eSanjeevani Teleconsultation facility through the CGHS website, the statement said.

The website provides link to the online grievance portal developed for CGHS beneficiaries with provision for the grievance to be sent directly to the officer concerned with both SMS and email alert for timely redressal of complaints.

The website also has link to beneficiary login for accessing various online facilities such as tracking of medical claims, grievances, status of CGHS card, downloading of CGHS card, accessing history of medicines, online appointment system and various other facilities. (PTI)