Arushi dedicates PM’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to grandfather; aspires to become Grand Master

Lt Gov congratulates awardee, says proud of our daughter

Ajay Raina

JAMMU, Jan 24: Hailing from District Doda of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Arushi Kotwal dedicated the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to her grandfather.

Arushi Kotwal–the only player from Union Territory of J&K having medals in all the three formats of Chess (Classical, Rapid and Blitz) and also only the titled player of UT J&K having WCM Title, aspires to become a Grand Master.

She is alumni of BSF Senior Secondary School Paloura Jammu and presently pursuing Political Science (Honours) at Indraprashta College for Women University of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also congratulated the awardee. “Heartiest congratulations to Arushi Kotwal on being conferred Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. She has brought glory to UT and country at many national and international Chess Championships. We are proud of our daughter. Your achievements will inspire our young generation”, Lt Governor tweets.

Hailing from Chinta area of Bhaderwah in District Doda, Arushi Kotwal becomes the first girl from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who has been conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP)–the highest award for citizens below 18 years, by Prime Minister Narendra Modl for her exceptional achievements in the field of Sports (Chess).

Daughter of Anil Kotwal, a Government employee and Sulakshna Kotwal, a Government teacher created history by winning this National Award in the field of sports for the first time from Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) Awardees today via video conferencing. Digital certificates were conferred to the awardees using Blockchain Technology.

The Government of India has been conferring the PMRBP award to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely, Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture and Bravery. This year, 29 children from 21 States across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, had been selected for PMRBP-2022. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and certificate.

Arushi’s success journey started on May 5, 2010 when she competed in a local tournament and never looked back after this.

She is the youngest player of Jammu and Kashmir to receive Sher-e-Kashmir Sports Award for the year 2011-12. She received this award at the age of 8 years and 10 months(When the award was announced).She is also a State Awardee of the year 2016.

She won 2 Gold Medals in 7th Asian School Chess Championship-2011 in U-7 category (One Individual and one Team), Gold Medal (Rapid) in 8th Asian School Chess Championship-2012 in U-9 category, Gold Medal in South Asian Amateur Chess Championship-2016 in U-13 category, Silver Medal in 6th National Amateur Chess Championship-2017 in Senior Category, Silver Medal in National School Chess Championship-2018 in U-17 category, three Silver Medals and one Bronze Medal (One Silver in individual event, two Silver and one Bronze Medal as a team) in 14th Asian School Chess Championship-2018 in U-18 category held at Sri Lanka, Silver Medal in 3rd Western Asian Youth Chess Championship-2018 (U-14) held at Taskent in November 2018 and also won WCM title which was awarded by World Chess Federation (FIDE), Bronze Medal (Blitz) in 4th Western Asian Youth Chess Championship-2019 in U-16 category, Gold Medal in Senior Women JK UT Chess Champlonshlp-2021., Silver Medal in U-19 (Girls) JK UT Chess Championship-2021, Gold Medal in U-17 (Girls) JK UT Chess Championship -2021, Bronze Medal in National School Online Chess Championship-2021 in U-17 category and Team Gold Medal in Asian School Online Chess Champlonship-2021 in U-17 category.

Arushi had represented India in World Youth Chess Championship-2019 in U-16 category, in World Junior Chess Championship-2019 in U-20 category, in Asian Youth Online Chess Championship-2021, in World Junior Online Chess Championship-2021 and in Commonwealth Chess Championship in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. She has represented Jammu and Kashmir in 30 National level tournaments also.