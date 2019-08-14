Restrictions imposed in Jammu completely removed: ADG Munir

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU : Restrictions imposed in Jammu completely removed, will continue in Kashmir for sometime said ADG J-K Police Munir Khan.
Law and order fully under control in J-K, no major injuries to anyone, says ADG J-K Munir Khan. (agencies)

