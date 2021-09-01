Restore statehood before Assembly Polls are announced: Omar to Centre

Jammu, Sep 1: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asked the centre to restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the Assembly Elections are announced.

“The fight of revocation of Article 370 and the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 can be taken to the Supreme Court but the government should restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the elections are announced,” Mr Abdullah here told reporters.

Omar Abdullah along with National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah arrived in Jammu on Wednesday and chaired the party meeting.

“It is the Election Commission that has to announce the polls. We were ready for the polls from 2019 when the Assembly was dissolved,” he said adding, “we are ready and then why delay good things to happen.”

He said, “the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have committed statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament then why delay.”

Moreover, on the situation post Abrogation of Article 370 on a reply to a journalist, junior Abdullah said, “what major changes have taken place? As you raised the question that unemployment has increased, that is what I am asking, what has changed?”

“People are crying for employment, development,” he said and raised the question mark of what has changed after the abrogation of Article 370.

“You (govt) conducted DDC elections and still, the elected chairpersons are unhappy and often complaining that no development is taking place,” said the National Conference vice president.

Mr Abdullah said that after Aug 5, 2019 decision, you (govt) curtailed the Darbar Move and if will effect mostly the Jammu Traders.

“It was not Kashmir traders were benefitted but of Jammu, who got benefitted from Darbar Move. The decision will affect the economy,” he said. (Agencies)