Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson of DDC Kishtwar call on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: Pooja Thakur, Chairperson, and Saima Parveen Lone, Vice-Chairperson of District Development Council, Kishtwar today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

Thakur apprised the Lt Governor of various concerning issues of Kishtwar and submitted a Blockwise charter of demands. The demands included construction of Dachhan road, GDC Dachhan, Extension counters of JK bank branch in remote areas, rehabilitation of Dachhan cloudburst victims, introduction of more PG courses at University campus Kishtwar, besides better road connectivity, upgradation of health facilities and other issues of public welfare and development of the District.

Similarly, Saima Parveen Lone, Vice-Chairperson DDC Kishtwar also met Lt Governor and put forth the demands of people of Block Mugalmaidan which included upgradation of High School Sigdi, Fire and Emergency services for twin Tehsils viz Chatroo and Mugalmaidan, functioning of NTPHC Sigdi, among others.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson assured them that their genuine issues and demands would be taken up with the concerned departments for redressal on merit.

The Lt Governor observed that with the establishment of three-tier Panchayati Raj System in J&K, the hopes and aspirations of people have also increased and the UT government is committed to meeting their aspirations, demands by working on many fronts.

He urged the PRI representatives to continue working with dedication and commitment towards the welfare of common people of J&K.