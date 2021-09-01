Militants attack Police post Sherbagh in Anantnag, no injury reported

Srinagar, Sep 1: Suspected militants lobbed a Grenade on Police post in Sherbagh area of of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.

A senior police officer said that militants hurled grenade on Police post in Sherbagh, followed by few rounds of bullet. However in this incident no loss of life or injury has been reported.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (Agencies)