Restore Statehood before Assembly elections: Ex-DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Advocating Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir before Assembly elections, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Tara Chand demanded full fledged Statehood for J&K with all its rights and legal provisions.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in border village Panjtoot of Chhamb Constituency, former Deputy CM said that this was gifted to us by our Dogra ruler Maharaja Bahadur Hari Singh much before independence. In 2019, Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which gave special Status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated, this gave a stunt shock to residents of J&K, who were enjoying special status in the country with a proud feeling within them.

Tara Chand reminded the party in power that restoration of Statehood is a commitment in the `House’ before the law makers. Appreciating the far sightedness of Maharaja Hari Singh, Tara Chand said the then Maharaja made primary education compulsory in the State, introduced the laws prohibiting child marriage and opened places of worship for all.

Former DyCM who represented Chhamb Constituency thrice in Legislative Assembly reminded the development era of Congress regime, said the whole border belt of this area was being neglected with no development, rise in unemployment, educated and less educated youth is struggling, need based workers engaged by the previous govts are still struggling for regularization of their services, most of them are now married and blessed with children also.

Expressed gratitude to the people of area for casting their precious votes in the last Parliamentary elections in his favour, Tara Chand said during Lok Sabha elections people showed their trust in Congress, everyone irrespective of caste, region poured votes in favour of Indian National Congress. He hoped that voters will also trust the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress in the ensuing Assembly elections too unitedly.

