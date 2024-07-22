DC Ramban conducts extensive walking tour of various panchayats

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 21: Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary today conducted an extensive 20 Kilometers walking tour across various panchayats in Block Ramban and Gandhari to listen to the grievances of the public at their doorsteps.

During his day-long tour, the Deputy Commissioner visited multiple villages, including Phalti in Panchayat Parnote, Gugwal in Panchayat Gandhari, Khatir in Panchayat Kabi, Battli, and several adjoining areas. He assessed the status of basic facilities and essential services being provided by different departments to the locals.

En-route, various delegations and individuals met with the Deputy Commissioner, presenting their issues and demands. Key concerns raised included the augmentation of school and sports infrastructure, water supply, and power supply.

The Deputy Commissioner issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned departments to resolve all genuine issues highlighted by the residents.

In addition to addressing grievances, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed various developmental projects and works sanctioned and undertaken by different departments to meet the needs of the rural populace. He emphasized the importance of timely and effective implementation of these projects to enhance the quality of life in the region.

The Deputy Commissioner also sensitized the residents, especially the youth, about various job and beneficiary-oriented schemes. He encouraged them to take maximum advantage of these schemes for their overall development.

Highlighting the administration’s dedication, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the developmental process is being monitored 24×7 across all key sectors, including health, education, Jal Shakti, JPDCL, PWD, agriculture, and allied sectors, to ensure the convenience and welfare of the general public.