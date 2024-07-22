Two held in blind attempt to murder case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Police in Jammu’s Janipur area claimed today they have arrested two individuals in a blind attempt to murder case.

A police official said on July 20, one Tanvir Kumar son of Dharam Paul of Panjtirthi, Jammu at present Ward number 60, Janipur, lodged a written complaint at Police Station Janipur, stating therein that while his brother Paramjeet Kumar was sitting at his shop, two masked individuals attacked and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon (toka).

Quoting the complainant, the police official further said that the masked men, after committing the crime with a criminal intention of killing the victim, escaped from the spot.

On receipt of the complaint, he said a case FIR number 83/2024 Under Sections 109/333/3(5)/ 351(3)/115(2) BNS 4/25 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Janipur and investigation taken up.

He added that post registration of FIR, a police team headed by SHO Janipur assisted by PSI Sharaz Ahmed, with the help of human and technical intelligence succeeded in solving the blind attempt to murder case within 24 hours of the incident by arresting two individuals identified as Arun Dogra Kumar alias Annu of Ward number 37, Janipur Colony Jammu and Ajay Kumar alias Lounji of Panssai Prem Nagar, Tehsil Thathri, District Doda at present Bantalab, Jammu.

Police have also seized the weapon of the offence used by the criminals and started further investigation into the matter.