Dr Jitendra presented with noted intellectual Balasubramaniam’s book on Modi’s ‘Leadership Legacy’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 21: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh was today presented with a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “leadership legacy” written by noted intellectual, author, former Rhodes Professor at Cornell University USA, Dr R Balasubramaniam, presently serving as Member HR at the Capacity Building Commission, Government of India.

The book, “Power Within “: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi captures Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership journey and interprets it through Western and Indic lenses, amalgamating them to provide a roadmap for those who aspire to a life of public service.

Dr R Balasubramaniam has authored nine books in the past , some of which like “Voices From The Grassroots’ and “Leadership Lessons For Daily Living” are globally acclaimed.

The book, “Power Within” : The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi, is inspired by the ‘exercise of leadership’. It introspects this practice as it captures the civilisational wisdom of Bharat through the lived experience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Colleagues within the cabinet and outside the cabinet, shed light on how his relentless hard work and communicative approach propelled him to the Prime Ministerial post.

There are also opinions and anecdotes recorded by prominent persons from different walks of life including Intelligentsia, academia, corporate world and thinkers of international repute.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the book is indeed the signature and chronicle of Modi’s times and underscores Modi’s resolve to position India as a pivotal player on the global stage. Describing it as one of the earliest and most authentic records of different contours of Indian leadership in the context of Prime Minister Modi, he said, it is infact a case study and predicted that the future researchers will find it as a handy document for reference.

The book also contains anecdotes narrated, among others, by Modi’s Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh who says, “I have never heard Modi say anything out of context. PM Modi is always measured in his talk and knows when, how and how much to speak: watching him perform is one continuous lesson…”