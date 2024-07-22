Govt committed to upliftment of weaker sections: Bharat Bhushan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: DDC Chairman Bharat Bhushan Bodhi reaffirmed the Government’s dedication to the upliftment of weaker sections of society at a program held at Kabir Temple in the Jammu East Constituency.

Addressing a meeting, he highlighted the numerous initiatives launched by the Modi Government over the past decade to ensure the welfare and progress of marginalized groups. “Empowerment of the weaker sections is not just a Governmental duty but a societal responsibility,” he stated.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has consistently focused on creating opportunities and providing support for the weaker sections of society,” said Bharat Bhushan. He said numerous schemes have been introduced to address the specific needs of these communities, ranging from education and healthcare to housing and financial inclusion.

The program saw the participation of several prominent figures, including Neelam Langeh (president, J&K BJP SC Morcha), Jai Dev Rajwal (IT Incharge, BJP), Sunil Rajin (former corporator), Nidhi Mangotra (former corporator), Chaman Lal Bhagat (district president, SC Morcha Jammu), Balwant Kumar (general secretary, SC Morcha Jammu district), Deepak Kumar (general secretary, SC Morcha Jammu district), Chaman Angral (East Mandal SC Morcha president), Robin Kumar (Amphalla Mandal SC Morcha president) and Parneem Chand (Bakalta Mandal SC Morcha president).

During his address, Bharat Bhushan also emphasized the significance of community engagement and the role of local leaders in implementing Government schemes effectively. He urged the participants to continue working towards the betterment of society and to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach every deserving individual.

He said that in the last Assembly elections, members of weaker sections supported wholeheartedly to BJP and hoped that in the ensuing Assembly elections they will again fully support to BJP for their brighter future.