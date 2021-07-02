Residents of Rakh-e-Aarath suffering due to lack of basic amenities

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 2: The Dal dwellers who were shifted to Rakh-e-Aarath by the Government today staged a protest against the lack of basic civic amenities due to which they are suffering immensely.

The residents said they are suffering due to the absence of drinking water and electricity along with the lack of healthcare facilities in the area.

Scores of residents including men and women came out to protest what they called indifference of the Government particularly the agencies such as LAWDA, SMC and the District Administration Srinagar.

They said that they were shifted by the Government years ago apparently for the conservation of the Dal Lake and were promised stars; however, they said, that they have been facing hardships from day one.

Showkat Ahmad Pakhtoon, a resident said that before they were shifted to Rakhe-e-Aarath, they were told that everything will be provided including avenues of earning their livelihood

“But as of now, we are facing several problems. We don’t have the facility of drinking water; the condition of roads is pathetic; we don’t even have a graveyard to bury the dead,” he said.

He said that if they fall short of drinking water, “we have to get additional water from the neighbours in the middle of the night and on top of it, we did the makeshift arrangement for drinking water supply on our own which is letting us sustain,” he said.

The residents said they got nothing that was promised to them when the process of shifting began. “We were shifted from heaven. There is even no school. Men women and children are suffering; we even fail to comprehend that do we really live in Srinagar,” the residents said.

They said that they have been approaching the authorities in this regard, “but not a single official is bothered about us,” the residents said.

The residents said that they seek the attention of the LG Manoj Sinha as well as the DC Srinagar so that the issues faced by them are resolved without any further delay.