JCCI for Inter-caste Marriage Act in J&K

Forcible marriages in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) today condemned the forcible marriages of minority community allegedly with Muslims in Kashmir valley and demanded immediate implementation of concerned law in the Union Territory stopping inter-faith marriages immediately.

In a statement issued here, Arun Gupta, president JCCI said that the Chamber decries the involvement of some unscrupulous elements in the Valley who through their devious acts are allegedly forcing minority community girls to marry Muslims and also impressing upon these girls to undergo religion conversion. He said that such actions will have disastrous effects as the same can wither away the bonhomie and the brotherhood prevailing among the different communities in the Kashmir Valley.

The JCCI president demanded implementation of the Inter-caste Marriage Act in Jammu and Kashmir to stop interfaith marriages. He said that implementation of the aforesaid law will stop the forcible conversion of people belonging to any religion and the friction between the different communities would come to an end once and for all.

He said that Government should not give a long rope to such cases as these can escalate tension and wedge between different communities. He said that it is imperative that the peace process started by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in Kashmir does not get hit by such unfortunate incidents because to restore complete peace it is significant that all communities maintain communal harmony and brotherhood. He also asked the people of J&K to remain cautious and ensure that peace of the region is not disturbed by the acts of some anti-social elements.

Apart from the above issue, Gupta said that still after passing of second wave, the hotel, Bar- Restaurant, Dhabas, banquet owners and Gyms are not allowed to resume their business activity. He said that to save the aforesaid members of business community there is dire need to lift all restriction henceforth so that the trading fraternity once again to start their life bit by bit.

JCCI chief urged the Lt Governor to allow hotels and restaurants to function with 50 per cent capacity with the extending time up to 10 PM while increasing the number of guests capacity at Banquet Hall upto 100 max. He said that hotel, restaurant, banquet owners and Gyms have been hit hard due to corona curfew and need to be taken care of by the government.

Those who were present in the conference include: Anil Gupta- senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta – junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta -secretary general, Rajesh Gupta- secretary and Rajesh Gupta- treasurer.