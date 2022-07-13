Residential house gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 13: A residential house was gutted in fire in Khujgaon area of Tehsil Mughal Maidan here today.

As per police sources, fire broke out in the residential house of Kouser Hussain, son of Ghulam Mohammad at Khujgaon Mughal Maidan.

On getting information, a team from Police Post Mughal Maidan led by PSI Ankush Kumar Sharma rushed to the spot and started operation to douse the flames. Locals also assisted in the fire fighting operation. Fire tenders from Kishtwar also rushed to the spot.

After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control but till then the house was completely gutted in the fire.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Mughal Maidan Police has taken cognizance in this regard.

Meanwhile, the residents demanded early establishing of Fire Station at Chatroo to thwarted such incidents in future.