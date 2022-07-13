CS reviews stock position of petroleum products in valley

* Interacts with thousands of teachers

SRINAGAR, July 13: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, reviewed stock position of petroleum products including ATF in the valley, here today.

Financial Commissioner (ACS), Home, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and IGP, Traffic, J&K, among others participated in the meeting.

Considering increase in the air traffic at the Srinagar International Airport as a sequel to busier tourist season this year, including the Hajj flights, the Chief Secretary observed that there is need to strengthen the stock position of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to meet the rising demand. While reviewing the status, the Chief Secretary asked IGP Traffic to facilitate the exit of empty ATF trucks by 2PM from Qazi Gund so that fresh ATF stocks could be brought back in the valley.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was also apprised about the stock position of other petroleum products including LPG, etc. It was informed that the stocks of all items are being maintained at desirable level and are adequate.

Meanwhile, Education Department witnessed a historical day when in a significant move Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta interacted with thousands of teachers all across the UT in the Auditorium of SKICC here.

The event was organized by School Education Department J&K. Besides, Principal Secretary SED, B.K.Singh; DSEK, Dr. Tassaduq Hussain and DSEJ, Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma, senior officers of the department participated in the event.

The teachers from every district of the UT interacted with Chief Secretary on different issues like NEP 2020 and its implementation, Quality Education, Deliverables for the department and other issues. Chief Secretary responded to the queries of teachers and listened to their suggestions patiently.

A two-hour long interaction of teachers ended with the Presidential address by Chief Secretary during which he inspired the teachers to work for the betterment of the system and put in their efforts to make JK UT number one in education sector in the whole country.

He laid particular emphasis on school ratings, parent teacher meetings, feedback from students which is real time assessment, self-introspection etc. He asked that NEP 2020 is to be rolled out with 360-degree approach for the overall upliftment of educational sector.

Dr Mehta emphasized on putting in best efforts for eradication of the ‘Educationally Backward’ concept and overcoming the barriers associated with it.

He also advised stakeholders to strengthen complex heads and timetable shall be framed at complex head level for exchange of human and other resources for better results. He also stressed the need for encouraging the teachers with outstanding performance and prioritization of digital learning. Capacity building programmes in virtual mode and other e-initiatives is the need of the hour, he observed.

Principal Secretary SED, B.K.Singh gave a detailed presentation on the achievements of School Education Department in JK and in his address encouraged and appreciated the role of school teachers in raising the standards of Education in UT which has lead to UT to become one among the top rankers in National Achievement Survey 2021.