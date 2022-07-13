Almost all 20 districts ready with list of draft Polling Stations

VVPATs start reaching J&K from Hyderabad

*Re-serialization, mapping, re-naming of PSs completed

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 13: All 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to finalize rationalization of Polling Stations around July 25 while Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines have started reaching the Union Territory in a major step forward for what is being seen as conduct of first Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar also reviewed arrangements for ongoing process of Special Summary Revision with all 20 Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir who have been designated as District Electoral Officers (DEOs) through video conferencing and stressed for meeting timelines at all stages including submission of draft Polling Stations and other steps listed in detailed schedule of the Revision which has already been released.

The final Electoral Rolls are to be published on October 31.

“Some of the Deputy Commissioners have released list of draft Polling Stations after rationalizations while others are in the process of doing so. However, in all the districts the task is likely to be completed by July 25,” sources said, adding that major changes were required in the districts where new Assembly seats have been created or boundaries of the segments were altered.

They said due care is being taken of the electorates to ensure that they don’t have to walk more for exercising their right to franchise especially in hilly areas where there is no mode of transport.

“Normally, a Polling Station will be based on around 1500 electorates but in hilly areas the topography will also be taken into consideration. It has to be ensured that people don’t have to walk more than two kilometres to cast their vote,” sources said.

Sources said some of the earlier Polling Stations may come under more than one new constituency or may be completely shifted to another segment.

The Polling Stations will be mapped accordingly.

Rationalization of Polling Stations has been necessitated due to creation of seven new Assembly constituencies as well as change in boundaries of many segments following fresh delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir for two years which concluded on May 7 this year.

Re-serialization, mapping and renaming of Polling Stations post the delimitation has been completed in addition to the identification of polling stations for those villages where new booths need to be created.

Meanwhile, the VVPATs have started reaching Jammu and Kashmir from Hyderabad and the Chief Electoral Officer directed all District Electoral Officers to make arrangements for their collection and lodging in safe areas.

“The VVPATs will be delivered to all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir,” sources said.

Sources said that intensive and time-bound pre-revision activities are required due to the redrawing of electoral constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. While Jammu got six additional seats, Kashmir was given one.

Directions have also been given for the appointment of officials for the work on updating voter list.

The Election Commission of India has already asked the CEO J&K to collect 14850 VVPATs from Hyderabad.

VVPATs, as per sources, are used for providing feedback to voters using a ballotless voting system. It is intended as an independent verification system for voting machines designed to allow voters to verify that their vote was cast correctly, to detect possible election fraud or malfunction, and to provide a means to audit the stored electronic results. It contains the name of the candidate (for whom vote has been cast) and symbol of the party/individual candidate.

Sources said Jammu and Kashmir might also need more EVMs which would be subsequently brought to the Union Territory based on total requirements.

However, according to sources though these steps indicate towards conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir but holding the polls will depend on security situation prevailing in the UT when final Electoral Rolls are published on October 31. Though the Election Commission is sole authority for conduct of polls, it has to take reports of the Union Home Ministry and Jammu and Kashmir Government into consideration before taking a call on the polls. It can also send independent observers to assess the situation.

Jammu and Kashmir is without Assembly since 2018.

During the revision exercise, citizens would be given opportunities to enroll, delete and change their particulars in the electoral rolls.

The Central Government has already issued a notification saying that the orders of the Delimitation Commission which redrew electoral constituencies would come into effect from May 20.