Republic Day Celebrations: Govt Asks Officers, Officials Stationed In Jammu To Attend The Function

JAMMU, Jan20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday has asked all Officers, Officials of the Government and Public Sector Undertakings, stationed at Jammu, to attend the 26 January function as a part of their official duty

According to a circular issued by the J&K government which reads, “All Officers/Officials of the Government and Public Sector Undertakings, stationed at Jammu, are called upon to attend the function as a part of their official duty”.

As per the order all the Heads of the Departments and Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings have been asked to ensure their participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function.

“The main function of the Republic Day – 2022 is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where the Lieutenant Governor will preside over the function and take the salute”, reads the circular. (Agencies)