Republic Day celebrated with fervor across Jammu region

DDC Chairpersons hoist Tricolour, lists achievements in districts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor across the Jammu region with District Development Council Chairpersons hoisting the Tricolour at District Headquarters and listing the achievements.

SAMBA: District Development Council Chairman Keshav Dutt Sharma hoisted the National Flag at Sports Stadium, Arazi, inspected the parade and took salute at the March past led by Dy SP Davinder Singh and Dy Parade commandant SI Sohan Singh. The parade comprised contingents of ARMY, BSF, ITBP, Home Guard, NCC cadets of Govt Girls and Boys higher secondary schools. Army Band and Troop squad were also part of the parade.

In his address, the District Development Council Chairman recounted the rapid growth of India over 73 years of freedom. He also listed achievements recorded in Samba district on the development front. He mentioned construction of AIIMS at Vijaypur, 05 New Degree Colleges, additional District Hospital Block, bunkers in the borders and 100 percent Covid vaccination of adult population.

On the occasion, District Administration also presented mementos and certificates of commendation to District Officers, who exhibited exemplary work ethics and professionalism.

DODA: Chairman District Development Council, Dhananter Singh Kotwal unfurled the Tricolour at Sports Stadium Doda and took salute of the march past comprising contingents of JKP, CRPF, SSB, JKAP, JKP, FPF, NCC Jr, NCC senior, Home Guard and scores of students from GDC Doda besides various schools of the district.

Vice Chairperson DDC Sangeeta Rani Bhagat; Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Abdul Qayoom; President MC Doda Ved Prakash Gupta; DDC members, ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti, Principal GMC, Commandant IRP 6th Btln, ASP, besides other senior officers from civil and police administration, Army, CRPF, IRP, BSF, elected members of MC Doda, PRI, prominent citizens, social workers, political activists and numbers of men, women and children were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman DDC appealed to the people of Doda to work together for promoting national integration, communal harmony and peace in the district. He also listed numerous developmental projects and works undertaken in the district and informed about various measures taken by the UT Govt and district administration for the overall development of the district.

RAJOURI: The main function was organized at DPL ground where the chief guest, District Development Council Chairman, Naseem Liyaqat unfurled the National Flag and took the salute.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal; DIG Rajouri Poonch, Vivek Gupta, SSP, Mohd Aslam; Commandant IRP 2nd Battalion , Khalid Amin; ADDC, Pawan Kumar; ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; Col Vishek Walia; ASP, Vivek Shkekar; SE PWD/Hydraulics; District Programme Officer ICDS, Kartar Singh; DSEO, Bilal Rashid Mir; District heads of different departments and the public in thousand thronged the venue to witness the grand celebrations of the national event.

The DDC Chairman, while extending warm greetings to the Rajouri public, highlighted the significance of the day. Regarding the development of the district, he said that the Government is working hard to provide the public better road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, quality education; road connectivity, electricity and water supply to left out villages besides ensuring social security to aged, physically challenged and widows and self-employment avenues to unemployed youth in the district.

UDHAMPUR: The main function was held in the premises of Government PG College, Boys Udhampur wherein District Development Council Chairperson, Udhampur Lal Chand hoisted the National Flag and took salute at an impressive march past of 09 contingents drawn from CRPF, SKPA, Volunteers Home Guards, District Police, NCC besides Police Band, took part in this national function.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairperson listed the achievements of the present Govt under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor, adding that Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has embarked on a glorious path of development and prosperity with the earnest efforts being made to provide basic facilities such as electricity, water, health, employment, roads etc to the people.

He said Udhampur District is also reaping benefits like any other districts of the country. In this connection, he listed a number of major development projects under execution in the district like Devika Project, National Highway (NH-44, NH-244) project, Digital Land Management Programme, Yoga International Convention Centre Mantalai, Medical College and Degree Colleges at Udhampur, Jal Jeevan Mission, Udhampur, Solid Waste Management Project at Mand Udhampur.

DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar, President MC Udhampur, Dr. Jogeswar Gupta, BDCs, DDCs, ADDC Kanta Devi and other senior officers from Police, Army, BSF, CRPF, AIR Force and Civil Administration besides Councillors, and prominent citizens of the district were present on the occasion.

KISHTWAR: The 73rd Republic Day was today celebrated across the district and the main function was held in the premises of the DC office complex where Chairperson, District Development Council Kishtwar, Pooja thakur unfurled the Tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the March past comprising contingents drawn from Police, IRP, CRPF, CISF, Forest Protection Force, Home guards and Boys and Girls wings of NCC battalion of GDC Kishtwar.

Vice Chairperson District Development Council Kishtwar Saima Shabir Lone, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Shafkat Hussain Bhat, CO IRP Rajesh Sharma, CO 17 RR Ameya Chiplunkar, Additional District Development Commissioner Kishtwar Sham Lal, Vice President Municipal Council Kishtwar Sanjeet Kotwal, DDC members, Chairman Block Development Council Kishtwar, Suresh Kumar Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Kishori Lal Sharma, Joint Director planning Mohd Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kishtwar Akhter Hussain Qazi besides the senior officers of civil administration ,police,army, CISF, CRPF, prominent persons of the society among others remained present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Chairperson listed the achievements made in the implementation of the flagship schemes in the district, including road connectivity to far flung areas of Dachhan, Marwah and Warwan.

Listing the developmental scenario of district, chairperson briefed that the work on the Hydroelectric Power Projects Viz Pakal Dool HEPP, Kiru HEPP, Kawar HEPP is in full swing and has generated employment opportunities for youth of Kishtwar.The work on the Ratle HEPP, Karthia HEPP and Dul Hasti phase-2 HEPP will be started soon which will fully tap the power potential of the district and will bring the district on the world map in the arena of power generation, she added.

On the occasion, a scintillating Cultural programme was also presented by the students with due observance of COVID-19 protocol.

REASI: The day was celebrated with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm at General Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium where Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Reasi, Saraf Singh Nag unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at March-past comprising contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, IRP, JK Home Guard, NCC Boys Higher Secondary School, Girls Higher Secondary School and NCC unit of Government Degree College Reasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson appreciated the communal harmony and unity in diversity displayed by people of the district. He highlighted the developmental initiatives of the district in various sectors and achievements of the country since independence. He praised the ambitious Back to Village initiative and said that it has been instrumental in facilitating Government’s outreach to remote villages. He urged the public to resolve to follow traffic rules and fight against drug menace.

KATHUA: The Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor and gaiety across Kathua district. The main function was held at Sports Stadium where DDC Chairman Mahan Singh unfurled the Tricolour and took salute at March past comprising contingents of Army, Police, PTS, CRPF, and Boys and Girls wings of NCC battalion.

Remembering the contribution of freedom fighters, the DDC Chairperson said freedom is hard earned through the innumerable sacrifices made by people who rose above everything and contributed selflessly for the cause.

He also exhorted upon the people to follow the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India and never forget the supreme sacrifices made by our forefathers who dreamt of an India making strides in every sphere.

Referring to the contribution made by India on varied fronts, the Chairman DDC Kathua said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is growing by leaps and bounds. Underscoring the importance of oneness and unity in diversity, he said the central government has extended the idea of One Nation One Vision One Identity to Jammu & Kashmir by delegating the powers to the PRIs thus paving the way for gross root level democracy and emphasizing on self reliant India (Atma Nirbhar Bharat).

Among others Deputy Commissioner, Kathua Rahul Yadav, Vice Chairman, DDC Raghunandan Singh, DDC member Kathua Raghubir Singh, DDC Keerain Gandyal Kumari Shweta, DDC Dinga Amb Rimmi Charak, SSP Kathua, R.C Kotwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Atul Gupta, ACR, Sandeep Seonitra, District Officers, prominent citizens and large number of people and students were present on the occasion.

RAMBAN: Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shan unfurled the National Flag at Government Higher Secondary School, Ramban where the district level function was organised to celebrate 73rd Republic Day.

Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam, President MC Ramban, Sunita Sumbria, DDC Councilors, SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, ADDC, Rajinder Sharma,, ADC, Harbans Sharma, senior officers of armed forces and civil administration , PRIs and prominent citizens attended the function.

The DDC Chairperson inspected the parade comprising contingents of JKP, IRP, CRPF, Home Guard and Army Band and took the salute. On the occasion, she gave a brief account of the main developmental activities in the district during the current year. She informed that land for Nari Niketan and Bal Ashram has been allotted to the concerned department for the construction of the same. She also presented a brief detail of achievements made by the different departments in their respective sectors.

POONCH: The Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, fervor and national spirit at Sports Stadium Poonch where Chairperson District Development Council Poonch, Tazeem Akhter hoisted the Tricolor and took salute on the March Past consisting of contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKAP, Home Guard, JKPQRT Commando, NCC Cadets, beside Police Band. DySP Sachin Gupta was the parade commander.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Chairperson remembered the contribution of law makers and sacrifices made by security forces for upholding the unity and integrity of the country. Even various achievements registered during the current financial year and developmental works completed under various government schemes for the benefits of the common masses were listed.

On the occasion, a colourful cultural programme was presented which enthralled a gleefully cheering audience.

The program was attended by Vice Chairperson District Development Council, DDC members, Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, judges, BDC chairpersons, Bar Association members, ex- legislators, media persons, prominent and senior citizens, others senior officers from police and civil administration.