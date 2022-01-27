Devender Rana calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: Former Legislator and senior BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan and raised various issues of public importance.

Rana had a detailed interaction with the Lt Governor, wherein he projected several demands and issues pertaining to the release of pending payments under MGNREGA; Age Relaxation issue of the aspirants of Combined Competitive Exams; Regularization of daily wagers; Expediting pending Class-IV recruitment, besides joining issue of compilers and concerns of BSF/CISF aspirants and vocational trainers.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is formulating development plans and policies reflective of needs & aspirations of the people of J&K and assured him of due consideration of the genuine issues projected during the interaction.

The Lt Governor urged Rana to continue his endeavors for promoting public welfare on all fronts.

Meanwhile, office bearers of Jammu University Teachers’ Association today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation led by the President of the Association, Prof. Pankaj Srivastava, submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to various welfare issues of the teachers of the University including promotion under CAS; grant of earned leave and enhancement of the age of superannuation to 65 years in favour of teachers, and various other benefits as per UGC regulations, besides establishment of housing society exclusively for University teachers.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation advised them to make continuous efforts to create a conducive environment for learning and innovation in the University.

The Lt Governor assured them that the issues projected would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.