Reopening cases of Kashmiri pandits

Sir,

It is welcome steps by the Govt to reopen the cases of killings of Kashmiri Pandits in valley for investigation . But nobody talks about mass murder of 35 Sikh villagers on 20 March 2000 in the Chittisinghpora Anantnag on the eve of President Bill Clinton’s state visit to India. The identity of the perpetrators remains unknown till date. Mass killings of sikhs in valley in one go , were highest killings of any communities since militancy erupted . Justice is still awaited for 24 years .So the mass murder of sikhs in valley, must also be included in the present investigation along with Kashmiri pandits .

Dalip Singh

Trikuta Nagar

Jammu