Renowned artist, painter KK Gandhi calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 3: KK Gandhi, renowned artist and painter called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Gandhi apprised the Lt Governor about his sojourn in Austria, where he received tremendous appreciation for his artwork and solo exhibitions.

In recognition of his work, Gandhi received a sculpture of a Bronze Dove that represents peace from The Silent Night Museum in Austria.

The Lt Governor lauded the commendable work done by Gandhi through his art and congratulated him on receiving the Bronze Dove that will travel across India, before reaching back to Austria by November 25.