Advisor inaugurates Cath Lab, CT Scan Unit at Ujala Cygnus Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 3: In a significant leap towards providing advanced healthcare services to people of Kashmir valley, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today inaugurated state-of-the-art Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) and CT Scan Unit at Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital, Nowgam here.

This remarkable milestone affirms the commitment of J&K Government towards providing advanced and world class Medical facilities to people of the UT with constant development of medical infrastructure across J&K.

Speaking during sidelines of the event, Bhatnagar said that the present LG led administration has made remarkable strides in establishment of high class medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that 13 Medical Colleges, 2 AIIMS, state-of-the-art Cancer Institutes, Paediatric Hospitals and other related facilities have been established in Jammu and Kashmir which has rapidly transformed the health care system in the region.

Advisor highlighted that the Ayushman Bharat SEHAT Scheme has been launched by J&K Government with an aim to ensure that the people can get treatment facilities in any advanced medical care establishment across the country.

Regarding the newly established Cath Lab at Ujala Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital, Bhatnagar said that this facility has been equipped with state-of-the-art technology which will enable diagnosis and treatment of complex cardiac conditions. He added that this advanced facility will play a crucial role in treating cardiac related issues leading to improved outcomes for patients with heart-related ailments.

Advisor further said that the hospital’s new CT Scan Unit is a significant addition to their diagnostic capabilities which will facilitate effective treatment planning and better patientcare.

Pertinently, the state-of-the-art Cath Lab will ensure 24×7 treatment for all cardiac related issues under Ayushman Bharat SEHAT scheme. The Cath Lab and CT Scan Unit would significantly contribute towards improving patientcare and reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for specialized medical services.