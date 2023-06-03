3-day Mela commences at Sudhmahadev

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 3: The 3-day historic Sudhmahadev mela in tehsil Chenani commenced today amid traditional fervour and gaiety. Thousands of devotees from within and outside the UT visited the holy Sudhmahadev temple on the first day of the mela to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Chairperson DDC, Udhampur Lal Chand was the chief guest, who formally inaugurated the mela in presence of Vice Chairperson DDC, Juhi Manhas Pathania, BDC Chairman, Parkash Chand, President MC Chenani, Manik Gupta, DDC Councillor, Narsoo Subash Chander, DDC Councillor, Latti- Marothi, Pinky Devi, DDC Councillor, Ghordi, Rakesh Sharma, Sub Divisional Magistrate Chenani, Parvaiz Naik, Tehsildar Chenani who is also the Mela Officer, Ved Parkash and other officers of Civil and police Administration.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairperson congratulated the people and said that such melas depict the rich cultural and religious heritage and are helpful to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and communal harmony. Emphasizing the need for preserving rich culture and traditional values, he stressed that these events are an inseparable part of our composite culture as these events bring people of different religions, races and regions closer and help to maintain harmony amongst all the sections of the society.

The DDC Chairperson also appreciated the fool proof arrangements made by District Administration Udhampur for the annual mela.

The District Administration had made elaborate arrangements including uninterrupted power supply, provision of safe drinking water, sanitation, medical facilities and security arrangements for the smooth celebration of the mela.

Different Government departments have set up departmental stalls to educate the common masses about the various UT and centrally sponsored schemes for the socio economic upliftment of the people.