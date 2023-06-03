J&K Judicial Academy holds sensitization workshop on ‘animal laws’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: The J&K Judicial Academy today organized a daylong sensitization workshop on ‘animal laws’ here at the Judicial Academy.

The workshop aimed to enhance the knowledge of judicial officers and prosecuting officers of Jammu Province regarding animal laws and their application in day-to-day work.

As per a statement, the workshop was held under the patronage of Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the J&K Judicial Academy.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson of the Governing Committee for the J&K Judicial Academy, along with Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, members of the Governing Committee, provided guidance for the workshop.

The inaugural session was conducted by Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, in the presence of DC Raina, Advocate General of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. The resource person for the workshop was Gauri Maulekhi, a renowned expert in animal welfare laws, while the training program was conducted by YP Bourney, Director of the J&K Judicial Academy.

Justice Rahul Bharti highlighted the importance of animal laws in maintaining peace between humans and the environment. He emphasized the sacredness of animals and their rights, as mentioned in religious texts, and shared real-life experiences and case laws to illustrate their significance.

The purpose of such training programs, he explained, was to enhance the knowledge of judicial and law officers and remove inhibitions when applying animal protection laws in their work.

DC Raina, in his remarks, emphasized the integral role of animals in our culture and ecology. He stressed the need for animal-friendly practices and the timely resolution of cases of cruelty towards animals.

YP Bourney provided an overview of the program, highlighting the deep bond between humans and animals throughout history and the importance of understanding the laws and legal provisions for the protection of animals.

During the technical sessions, Gauri Maulekhi provided an introduction to animal protection laws, focusing on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. She discussed the challenges posed by hunting, poaching, and commercial exploitation of animals, as well as the rules governing animal transportation and slaughter.

The participants engaged in an interactive session, raising queries and discussing various aspects of the subject, which were addressed by the resource person.